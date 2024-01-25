Performics India elevates Gautam Surath as COO

Speaking about the new opportunity, Gautam Surath said "These are exciting times at Performics India. We are now well into our journey of creating expertise within our key industry verticals CPG, BFSI/Fintech, OTT and Telecom. We continue to strive to grow our clients market share through a blend of strategic, technological, and product-oriented solutions. In a world where consumers engage with more and more platforms, our 1800 performance marketing experts, who undergo continuous certification on these platforms bring a distinctive advantage to our clients. I look forward to being part of Performics India’s growth journey and the opportunity to shape it.”