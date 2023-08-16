By afaqs! news bureau
People Spotting

Pernod Ricard appoints Debasree Dasgupta as Global Vice President, Absolut

At Pepsico, she worked as Marketing Director, Beverages (Carbonated Soft Drinks, Energy, RTD Tea) and was based out of UK & Ireland.

Pernod Ricard has recently appointed Debasree Dasgupta as global vice president, Absolut. She joins from Pepsico, where she worked for more than 3 years and her last held designation was marketing director, beverages (Carbonated Soft Drinks, Energy, RTD Tea) UK & Ireland. Dasgupta posted this update on her LinkedIn profile.

A marketing professional with around 19 years of diverse and extensive experience across multiple geographies and cultures managing diverse businesses across some of the top Blue Chip organisations – Unilever, PepsiCo, and Reckitt.

