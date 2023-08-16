Pernod Ricard appoints Debasree Dasgupta as Global Vice President, Absolut

At Pepsico, she worked as Marketing Director, Beverages (Carbonated Soft Drinks, Energy, RTD Tea) and was based out of UK & Ireland.
Pernod Ricard has recently appointed Debasree Dasgupta as global vice president, Absolut. She joins from Pepsico, where she worked for more than 3 years and her last held designation was marketing director, beverages (Carbonated Soft Drinks, Energy, RTD Tea) UK & Ireland. Dasgupta posted this update on her LinkedIn profile.
A marketing professional with around 19 years of diverse and extensive experience across multiple geographies and cultures managing diverse businesses across some of the top Blue Chip organisations – Unilever, PepsiCo, and Reckitt.