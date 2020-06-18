Perrier India appoints Chandni Kohli Dhall as Chief Marketing Officer

She will be responsible for devising the overall marketing strategy and executing the entire portfolio of Perrier India.
Perrier, an iconic French brand of natural carbonated water, announces the appointment of Chandni Kohli Dhall as its chief marketing officer for India. She will be responsible for devising the overall marketing strategy and executing the entire portfolio of Perrier India.
Perrier continues to grow in world markets, it is crucial for the brand to onboard and retain the best talent. Chandni brings with her over a decade of experience in business development, strategy and marketing across sectors that will help Perrier fulfill business-led goals in India. Commenting on her new role, chief marketing officer – Perrier India, Chandni Kohli Dhall stated “I am thrilled to be a part of Perrier a truly global company whose products are recognized across the world. The beverage sector has immense scope to grow and for the Indian market, the plan is to lead the company’s vision and establish Perrier as the brand of choice that is truly consumer-centric.”
She adds, “I am excited and looking forward to being able to take Perrier’s growth in India to the next level, with the support of my team, our associations and partners.”