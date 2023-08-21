Personal Care Brand Clensta appoints Navin Prajapati as VP - Retail Sales and New Initiatives

In his new role, Navin will help establish a strong business presence for Clensta in global markets, expand its traditional retail channels
Personal care brand Clensta has appointed Navin Prajapati as vice president - retail sales and new initiatives. Navin brings his seven-year experience to Clensta, leveraging his deep understanding of market dynamics and consumer preferences to optimize the brand’s presence in traditional retail channels and establish strong partnerships with key players in the industry.
In his new role, he will also develop fresh avenues for expanding the company’s reach globally and establishing a strong business presence for Clensta in international markets. In addition to ensuring customers have easy access to Clensta’s wide range of skincare, haircare, body care and wellness products, Navin will also drive the generation of additional revenue streams in sectors such as general trade, modern trade, institutional sales, and the HORECA business.
“I am very excited to join the Clensta team and be part of a brand that is redefining the traditional concepts of personal care. Clensta prioritises sustainability, the use of natural ingredients and innovative technology solutions to show consumers a better way of living. I look forward to expanding our inventory and retail sales and establishing Clensta’s presence across the world through innovative customer outreach initiatives,” said Navin Prajapati, vice president, Clensta.
An MBA graduate from Indian Institute of Management, Calcutta, Navin was a former entrepreneur having founded Sabka Mandi and has also dabbled as a Chartered Accountant. He was the part of founder’s office in companies like mCaffeine and has also been associated with Colgate-Palmolive as a Business Leader Associate and Unilever.
“We are thrilled to have Navin Prajapati join the Clensta family. His vast experience and knowledge on market dynamics will help propel Clensta onto its next wave of growth and expansion, shifting from product value chain to distribution value chain. This strategic shift under Navin's leadership will help us reach a larger consumer base, while allowing us to stay true to our commitment to innovation and sustainability,” said Puneet Gupta, founder, Clensta