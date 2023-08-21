Personal Care Brand Clensta appoints Navin Prajapati as VP - Retail Sales and New Initiatives

“We are thrilled to have Navin Prajapati join the Clensta family. His vast experience and knowledge on market dynamics will help propel Clensta onto its next wave of growth and expansion, shifting from product value chain to distribution value chain. This strategic shift under Navin's leadership will help us reach a larger consumer base, while allowing us to stay true to our commitment to innovation and sustainability,” said Puneet Gupta, founder, Clensta