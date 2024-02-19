Peter Barry returns to APAC as PubMatic's VP, addressability and commerce media

During Barry’s time in the U.S., he led multiple cross-functional teams, helping PubMatic's partners to execute against addressability strategies to drive monetisation, as well as future proof of their business. He helped launch the Convert platform in 2023, opening up a new set of opportunities for PubMatic and its customers. Prior to that, Barry was PubMatic’s Regional Director, Australia and New Zealand, leading the rollout of the company’s Addressability Suite across the region and working with data and APAC identity partners.