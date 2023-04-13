P&G elevates Aditya Madhavan as Brand Director of Digital Commerce and Media, Haircare APAC

Previously, he was Brand Director, e-commerce AMA (APAC,Middle East & Africa) and e-commerce delivery, Haircare APAC.
P&G has announced the elevation of Aditya Madhavan as brand director of digital commerce and media, Haircare APAC. He announced this update on his LinkedIn profile. Madhavan joined the company in 2018 as ASEAN media planning and operations manager.
Prior to joining P&G, Madhavan had a short stint with iflix as the global digital marketing manager. He has also worked with agencies like Mindshare, OMD, and Mediacom in the early stages of his career.
With over 13 years of experience working across some of the largest brands on the client and agency side, Madhavan specialises in e-commerce, performance marketing, digital strategy, brand management, and media planning. He has experience of working across markets in APAC, MENA, and Africa.
Madhavan has a Masters Degree from The London School of Economics and a Bachelors Degree from St. Xaviers College, Mumbai.