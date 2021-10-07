P&G elevates Sundar Raman as global CEO of the company's fabric and home care division

Sundar began his career as a market analyst in India in 1998 straight from campus and soon moved to the United States where he worked in a variety of roles from business intelligence to marketing, in P&G Beauty. A visionary leader with broad expertise and a passion for innovation, Sundar was involved in the launch of new products such as Tide Pods and Downy Unstoppables. He also leads Equality Inclusion for Fabric Home Care reflecting his passion for diversity, inclusion and the company’s Citizenship agenda.