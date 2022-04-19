P&G India appoints LV Vaidyanathan as CEO

Procter & Gamble announced today that LV Vaidyanathan will take over as the chief executive officer for its operations in India from July 1, 2022. Vaidyanathan is an alumnus of IIM Ahmedabad who started his journey with P&G in 1995 as an intern and joined the India Sales team straight from campus in 1996. He has more than 26 years of experience across diverse geographies and cultures like India and ASEAN countries including Singapore, Philippines, Thailand and Vietnam. He is currently leading the P&G business in Indonesia as CEO where he has been responsible for industry-leading growth and value creation for the company. Under his leadership, the Indonesian business has transformed to become value accretive for the parent company and has overtaken a formidable competitor in the market by turning around the share gap in the last 4 years. He has also served as the chairman of Indonesia Chapter of US ASEAN Business Council.