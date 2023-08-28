P&G India appoints Mukta Maheshwari as Chief Marketing Officer

Mukta Maheshwari, who is the chief marketing officer and vice president & category head - Fabric Care at P&G India, spoke about her new role with the company. She said that she is thrilled to be starting the next phase of her journey with P&G, after having the opportunity to work across multiple roles in the region, including Singapore and Philippines. Maheshwari said that she resonates with P&G's philosophy of touching and improving lives, and that her new role will enable her to continue aspiring to positively impact consumers, communities, and people. She said that India continues to be an important market for P&G globally, as the company continues to delight consumers with its superior brands. Maheshwari said that these are exciting times, and that she looks forward to contributing to the growth of P&G in India, together with the company's people who she said are the backbone of this resilient and empowered organization.