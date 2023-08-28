P&G India appoints Mukta Maheshwari as Chief Marketing Officer

Mukta takes over from Sharat Verma who has been elevated as SVP, Fabric Care for P&G India, Middle East, and Africa (IMEA) and will be based out of Dubai.
Procter & Gamble India has announced that Mukta Maheshwari will be the Company's chief marketing officer (CMO) effective September 1, 2023.
Mukta will be heading the Marketing function and the Fabric Care Category for P&G India. She has over 2 decades of rich work experience and joined P&G in 2007 in Singapore. She has worked across 5 brands in 3 different countries and was the vice president, Fabric Enhancers in the ASEAN region, based out of Singapore. She was responsible for the launch of Downy Natural Essential oil scents range.
Mukta Maheshwari, who is the chief marketing officer and vice president & category head - Fabric Care at P&G India, spoke about her new role with the company. She said that she is thrilled to be starting the next phase of her journey with P&G, after having the opportunity to work across multiple roles in the region, including Singapore and Philippines. Maheshwari said that she resonates with P&G's philosophy of touching and improving lives, and that her new role will enable her to continue aspiring to positively impact consumers, communities, and people. She said that India continues to be an important market for P&G globally, as the company continues to delight consumers with its superior brands. Maheshwari said that these are exciting times, and that she looks forward to contributing to the growth of P&G in India, together with the company's people who she said are the backbone of this resilient and empowered organization.
Mukta is an MBA from the Indian Institute of Management, Calcutta and holds a degree in Aerospace Engineering from Indian Institute of Technology.
Mukta takes over from Sharat Verma in the role, who has been elevated as the senior vice president, Fabric Care for P&G India, Middle East, and Africa (IMEA) and will spearhead the efforts based out of Dubai. Sharat has been with P&G for 4 years and has been instrumental in leading innovative solutions and campaigns that have not only boosted growth, but also had a positive impact. This is evident in the growth of the brands, as well as the recognition they have received nationally and internationally for initiatives like Ariel #ShareTheLoad and Whisper #KeepGirlsInSchool.
It has been my privilege and an absolute honor to serve as the CMO for P&G India. The journey has been rewarding and one filled with immense learnings. From every campaign that captured hearts, to each innovation that reshaped industries, our commitment to delivering exceptional results stands as a testament to our unwavering pursuit of excellence. Together, we raised the bar on consumer centricity and brand building and reinforced our brands as both - a #ForceForGrowth and a #ForceforGood. As I extend a warm welcome to Mukta, I am confident that our legacy will continue to thrive, inspiring new heights of creativity, impact, and success. I am only optimistic about what the future holds.