P&G India's G. Kamath named global headquarters' corporate strategy VP

Gautam Kamath, the group executive director and chief financial officer of P&G India, is set to transition to a new role at Procter & Gamble’s Global Headquarters in the United States. Kamath will be stepping up as vice president - corporate strategy, effective from November 1, 2024, as confirmed in the company's filing with SEBI.

Advertisment

Over a tenure spanning nearly 18 years, Kamath has held a range of leadership roles in the company across multiple geographies. Prior to his latest role, he was CFO of P&G's Fabric & Home Care for the Asia-Pacific region in Singapore and previously served as several senior finance roles in Australia, New Zealand, Indonesia, and Singapore.

In conjunction with Kamath’s elevation, P&G India has announced the appointment of Srividya Srinivasan as the new chief financial officer and additional executive director, effective November 1, 2024. Srinivasan, who holds a Bachelor’s in Computer Science Engineering from Anna University,Coimbatore, India and an MBA in Finance from the University of Virginia’s Darden School of Business, brings 19 years of experience in P&G’s finance division. She has held multiple leadership roles across the United States, Latin America, and the Philippines, most recently serving as vice president and head of global business services and global external reporting at P&G Philippines.