PHD appoints Monaz Todywalla as Chief Executive Officer for India

PHD, part of Omnicom Media Group, has roped in Monaz Todywalla as its new Chief Executive Officer for India. Prior to joining PHD India, Moniz held the role of Vice President of Growth & Strategy at Wavemaker India.
Speaking on her appointment, James Hawkins, CEO of PHD APAC said, “We could not have asked for a more experienced, skilled and innovative thinker to lead the India team. With Monaz’s strong emphasis on cross-functional, multi-disciplinary work, and her focus on creating an inclusive work environment, I am absolutely confident that Monaz will lead PHD India to greater heights.”
Monaz comes with close to two decades of extensive experience in the field of media, marketing and communications, with an in-depth understanding of planning, buying, strategy and execution across industries such as FMCG, Telecom, BFSI, Retail and Confectionary. Her diverse experience is best illustrated by the sheer range and number of clients she has worked closely with. From L’Oréal, Vodafone, Kotak, HDFC Life and Starbucks, to Tata Cliq, Asian Paints, MDLZ, Amul and Marico – her varied expertise has led to her being recognised as a top media and marketing professional in India.
Talking about her new role, she said, “I am excited about working with the talented and diverse team at PHD India, fostering creativity and inclusiveness in a space that is already abuzz with innovative thought. Coupled with a solution-oriented and richly-curious ethos at PHD, I am looking forward to leveraging my experience and helping our clients make the leap in a rapidly changing business landscape.