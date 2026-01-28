PHD Media appoints Vinita Shrivastav as VP - business planning for Marico business

PHD Media has announced the appointment of Vinita Shrivastav as vice president – business planning, where she will lead the agency’s Marico business. The appointment significantly strengthens PHD Media’s strategic leadership bench, reinforcing its commitment to delivering future-forward, high-impact solutions for one of India’s most respected FMCG brands.

With over 17 years of experience spanning brand strategy, integrated marketing, media planning, research, and business leadership, Vinita brings a blend of analytical depth, strategic thinking, and commercial acumen.

Vinita began her career with a strong research foundation at TAM Media, before moving into leadership roles across marquee broadcast networks including Reliance and Zee. She went on to play a pivotal role within the core strategy team at Mindshare, led the marketing vertical at IN10 Media, and most recently spearheaded the L’Oréal business at Wavemaker, where she drove integrated, high-impact media and brand-building solutions across markets.

In her new role at PHD Media, Vinita will be responsible for steering the overall Marico mandate, with a sharp focus on strategic innovation, business growth, and delivering integrated, future-ready media solutions. She will work closely with both the Marico and PHD Media leadership teams to build scalable brand platforms and long-term business value.