Kiron Kesav, a media strategist from Kerala, has been appointed as the chief strategy officer for the Asia Pacific region at PHD Media. Currently serving as the chief strategy officer for Omnicom Media Group (OMG) in Malaysia, Kesav brings extensive experience in media strategy and planning.

His career began as a voice-over artist and translator, later advancing through key roles at Mindshare Malaysia and UM Mumbai. He is a native of Trichur.