Phil Hardman appointed Senior Vice President & General Manager – Asia for BBC Studios

Jon Penn said: “Phil has demonstrated through his contribution over recent years that he is a strategic thinker and leader who will help turbo-charge our growth in the region. Along with Fiona and Ding Ke, I have three formidable commercial leaders in APAC who will help us identify and build on the opportunities in this rapidly evolving market. The key to our success lies in our premium offering and I am pleased that Ryan, who is a consummate content expert, will be our editorial lead, working across our services and brands in Asia and Greater China.”