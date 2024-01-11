Philip Morris International’s India affiliate onboards Navaneel Kar as MD

Prior to this, Navaneel served as the president of sales at Tata Consumer Products.
Philip Morris International (PMI) has announced the appointment of Navaneel Kar as the managing director of its India operations, IPM India Wholesale Trading.
He brings a wealth of expertise to lead the company’s transformational journey with a focus on sustainable business growth. He will be reporting to Ankur Modi, cluster head South Asia & Indochina, PMI.
With over 25 years of experience, Navaneel has been associated with brands like ITC and Tata Motors. He has successfully led teams and organisations across multiple categories and channels in food, tobacco, personal care and beverage sectors.
Sharing his thoughts, Ankur Modi, cluster head South Asia & Indochina, Philip Morris International, said, “I am pleased to welcome Navaneel Kar as IPM India’s managing director. Navaneel has displayed leadership and strength in delivering exceptional results through his career. His entrepreneurship and learning mindset, will be central to bring the next phase of growth for our India business.”
Kar added, “I am excited to assume the new role at this interesting juncture and contribute to the company’s growth and overall success. I look forward to working with the team to deliver competitive performance along with building an inclusive, diverse and a progressive workplace.”