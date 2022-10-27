Philips Domestic Appliances, India appoints Pooja Baid as new head of marketing

She has also worked with ITC Ltd., where she played an integral part in building several brands through her various roles. She has been recognized among the top 40 under 40 Marketers by Agency Reporter and as a Young Leader by The Economic Times.

Drawn to challenges, with the vision to push her limits and go beyond, Pooja has also built, run and divested an e-commerce portal in the food aggregation space, quite early on in her career. She enjoys working with and mentoring Start-ups to help them grow their business.