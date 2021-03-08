PhonePe appoints Ankita Biyani as Growth Marketing Manager

Biyani joins the company from online food delivery giant Swiggy.
Digital payments platform PhonePe has recently appointed Swiggy's Ankita Biyani as its growth marketing manager. Ankita worked with Swiggy for 5 years as Growth, Strategic Alliances & Brand Partnerships. Prior to Swiggy, Biyani worked with Philips Lighting in professional and institutional sales for around 2 years.
An engineering graduate in computer science, Ankite completeed her PGDM/Marketing Management from S. P. Jain Institute of Management and Research. She has also worked with a software consultancy services company, Accenture as senior tester.