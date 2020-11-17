By afaqs! news bureau
People Spotting

PhonePe’s Kunal Dubey joins Vedantu as head of marketing

He headed PhonePe’s business marketing and media planning until November 2020.

Kunal Dubey has joined Vedantu, an edtech major as its head of marketing.

Before this, Dubey had a short stint of six months at PhonePe as its head of business marketing and media planning; he had joined the digital wallet and online payment company in June 2020.

Before PhonePe, Dubey enjoyed a year-long stint at dentsu India Slingshot, the digital and marketing solutions unit of dentsu India, as country head.

In a career that has spanned 14 years, Dubey has worked at companies such as Flipkart, eBay India, Reliance Communications, Lodha Group, and McDonald’s India.

