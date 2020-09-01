PhonePe's Luckee Ssaeni is now Vedantu's head of brand and media

He headed PhonePe's brand storytelling and content until September 2020.
Luckee Ssaeni has parted ways with PhonePe and has joined edutech firm Vedantu to head its brand and media.
Ssaeni had a short tenure of four months at PhonePe aas its head, brand storytelling and content. He had joined the payments firm in June 2020. Before PhonePe, Ssaeni spent 19 months as VP of Dentsu India Slingshot, the digital and marketing solutions unit of Dentsu India.
In a career spanning a decade, Ssaeni has worked at places such as Flipkart, Manipal Global Education, Ogilvy & Mather (now Ogilvy), and Star TV Network.