PhysicsWallah appoints Alifiya Nalwala as Group Head of Corp Comm & PR

PhysicsWallah (PW), an education company, has appointed Alifiya Nalwala as the group head of Ccorporate communications and public relations. With over 19 years of journalism experience across several publications, a majority of which was spent in tracking the education sector, PW has appointed Alifiya to lead its communications.

Alakh Pandey, CEO and founder of PhysicsWallah (PW) said, "Over the past few years PW has aimed to grow across multiple segments. Alifiya’s background in editorial and strategic communication will help standardise our communications across several external and internal channels."

Alifiya Nalwala, group head of corporate communications & public relations at PhysicsWallah (PW), said, "As a journalist, I have closely tracked India's evolving education landscape, a sector that has always been close to my heart. PhysicsWallah's journey, from its inception, has been truly inspiring. It is an honour to be part of a company that has consistently tried to put students first, and help to shape the future of education with unwavering commitment."

Alifiya holds a bachelor's degree in mass media and a master's degree in arts (Political Science). She won the Anupama Jayaraman Memorial Award for young reporters at 24 and has since garnered multiple awards and widespread professional recognition.

Before joining PhysicsWallah (PW), Alifiya was a senior writer at The Ken. Prior to that, she spent over eight years at The Indian Express, where she held roles as Assistant Editor and Special Correspondent. Her journalism career also includes key positions at DNA (Chief Reporter & Principal Correspondent), Mid Day, and HT Media. Throughout her journey, she has honed her expertise in media studies, business, strategy, campaigns, and in-depth subject matter reporting.