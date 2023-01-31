Piaggio Vehicles appoints Amit Sagar as Executive Vice President CV Domestic Business (ICE) and Retail Finance

Sagar will now manage domestic Commercial Vehicles (ICE) business and retail finance at Piaggio India.
Piaggio Vehicles, a subsidiary of the Italian Piaggio Group and India’s leading manufacturer of small commercial vehicles as well as pioneers in 3-wheeler electric mobility, recently announced the appointment of Amit Sagar as the executive vice president CV Domestic Business (ICE) and Retail Finance.
An auto veteran with 30 years of experience and expertise achieved with auto giants like Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors, Mahindra and Mahindra, ŠKODA Auto India among others, Sagar will now manage domestic Commercial Vehicles (ICE) business and retail finance at Piaggio India. Amit holds a Bachelor of Technology from IIT-BHU and MBA in Marketing from FMS, Delhi.
With over two decades of experience in the automotive space, Mr Sagar has handled different roles in sales, marketing, product management and service.
Amit Sagar’s appointment at Piaggio Vehicles is effective 30th January 2023. Amit would be reporting to Diego Graffi, chairman and managing director of Piaggio Vehicles.