Piaggio Vehicles appoints Dhiraj Tripathi as Vice President - Export & Electric Vehicles

Tripathi is an auto industry veteran with over 25 years of experience in diverse automotive consumer segments. His expertise lies across B2B and B2C sales operations, global business development, EV start-up, P&L management, revenue enhancement, and strategic alliances. Mr. Tripathi has previously been associated with Electric One, Hero MotoCorp Ltd, Bajaj Auto Ltd, Castrol, and Honda Cars India Ltd. His last stint was with Electric One as the Chief Operating Officer where he was responsible for the overall business and strategy of the brand.