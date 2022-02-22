Pickrr ropes in Vineet Budhiraja as Senior Vice President, Operations

Vineet comes with in-depth expertise in operations, product management, and customer experience.
Pickrr, a leading SaaS-based logistics start-up, has announced the appointment of Vineet Budhiraja as their senior vice president, operations. In this role, Vineet will supervise the company's overall operations, curate growth-centric strategies for client onboarding, maintain customer success, and drive the force for the company's holistic growth.
With over 13 years of robust experience in the industry, Vineet comes with in-depth expertise in operations, product management, and customer experience. He has amassed knowledge of the logistics sector, e-commerce, B2B & D2C marketplace.
Sharing his views on the appointment, Gaurav Mangla – co-founder and CEO – Pickrr, said, "It is always exciting to bring the industry experts on board as they come in with new thrilling ideas and unique prospectives. Vineet joins us at a time when Pickrr has already set foot on the growth accelerator, and with his help, we believe Pickrr will achieve more significant milestones and solve more problems for sellers in the D2C industry,"
Sharing his thoughts on the new role, Vineet said, "Joining a team of like-minded people committed to innovation is an excellent opportunity for me to keep growing. I hope to add significant value to Pickrr's inspiring journey towards revolutionizing the tech-driven logistic sector by up-scaling the company operations."
Vineet holds an MBA from the prestigious SJMSOM- IIT Bombay and a B.Tech degree from NIT Kurukshetra. With the experience of working with top industry players, he has a clear outlook on the role of tech-driven logistics and innovative operation strategies. Prior to joining Pickrr, he was the SVP of Lime Road and has also worked with Snapdeal and Amazon.