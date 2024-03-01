Pidilite appoints Sudhanshu Vats as managing director designate

Sudhanshu Vats is the current deputy managing director of Pidilite Industries. Prior to Pidilite Industries, he was the CEO and managing director at EPL (formerly known as Essel Propack). He also led Viacom 18 Media Private for 8 years as their group CEO & managing director. He started his career with Hindustan Lever as management trainee in 1991 and spent about twenty years in various sales, marketing and general management leadership roles.