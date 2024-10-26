Pidilite Industries promotes Manish Dubey to chief brand officer, Fevicol

Manish Dubey, who previously served as chief marketing officer at Pidilite Industries, has been promoted to chief business officer, Fevicol. He announced the elevation in a LinkedIn post.

Advertisment

Dubey's career began as a group brand manager at Asian Paints, followed by roles at General Mills and ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company.

At ICICI Prudential, Dubey specialised in D2C strategy, scaling the direct-to-customer online business. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore, Dubey brings extensive experience in business growth and customer engagement.