Pilgrim announces senior level appointments

Anirudh Likhite has been roped in as VP Supply Chain and Procurement and Nilesh Kambli as SVP Customer Experience.
Pilgrim, a D2C personal care brand has announced the appointments in the leadership team. Anirudh Likhite has been appointed as vice president-supply chain and procurement and Nilesh Kambli as the senior vice president-customer experience. In their new roles, they will be responsible for making sure products are easy to access, providing a superior experience, and ensuring quality across both digital and physical touchpoints.
Pilgrim, an online-first D2C brand, has appointed a new leadership team as it expands its offline presence. According to Gagandeep Makker, Co-founder of Pilgrim, the new hires will help the company enhance its customer experience and optimize its operations.
Anirudh Likhite, ex-Nykaa and LOreal, brings over 13 years of hands-on experience in building supply chain teams, networks, and strategic processes. This is across five distinct business segments — eB2B, General Trade, Modern Trade, International Business (Exports), and Pro (dedicated to salon professionals). Anirudh’s role is to bolster Pilgrim’s growth mission and drive a successful omnichannel approach for deeper consumer penetration.
Nilesh Kambli, a seasoned professional with over 11 years of experience, is a recognized authority in elevating customer experiences. With an accomplished background at The Souled Store, 91Springboard, and HDFC LTD, Nilesh excels in comprehending customer preferences and implementing effective operational strategies.