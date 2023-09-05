By afaqs! news bureau
People Spotting

Pilgrim announces senior level appointments

Anirudh Likhite has been roped in as VP Supply Chain and Procurement and Nilesh Kambli as SVP Customer Experience.

Pilgrim, a D2C personal care brand has announced the appointments in the leadership team. Anirudh Likhite has been appointed as vice president-supply chain and procurement and Nilesh Kambli as the senior vice president-customer experience. In their new roles, they will be responsible for making sure products are easy to access, providing a superior experience, and ensuring quality across both digital and physical touchpoints.

Pilgrim, an online-first D2C brand, has appointed a new leadership team as it expands its offline presence. According to Gagandeep Makker, Co-founder of Pilgrim, the new hires will help the company enhance its customer experience and optimize its operations.

Anirudh Likhite, ex-Nykaa and LOreal, brings over 13 years of hands-on experience in building supply chain teams, networks, and strategic processes. This is across five distinct business segments — eB2B, General Trade, Modern Trade, International Business (Exports), and Pro (dedicated to salon professionals). Anirudh’s role is to bolster Pilgrim’s growth mission and drive a successful omnichannel approach for deeper consumer penetration.

Nilesh Kambli, a seasoned professional with over 11 years of experience, is a recognized authority in elevating customer experiences. With an accomplished background at The Souled Store, 91Springboard, and HDFC LTD, Nilesh excels in comprehending customer preferences and implementing effective operational strategies.

PilgrimAnirudh LikhiteNilesh Kambli