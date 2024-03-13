Pilgrim expands leadership team with Abhishek Mishra and Shreya Kejriwal

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Pilgrim, a beauty and personal care brand, has announced the expansion of leadership by appointing two new team members to its senior management team. Shreya Kejriwal joins as the VP of Human Resources, while Abhishek Misra assumes the role of SVP of Data Analytics. These strategic appointments mark a milestone in its journey towards amplifying its operational efficiency and market impact.
Shreya Kejriwal, a seasoned HR professional and MBA graduate from Symbiosis Centre for Management and Human Resource Development, brings a decade of leadership experience in the FMCG and tech industries.
Known for her expertise in organisation design, talent and change management, Shreya has held leadership positions in companies like Nestle and Godrej Group among others.
Her global exposure and commitment to developing young talent sets her apart. Author of UNSACKED and recognised among Asia's 100 Power Leaders in Human Resources 2022, Shreya is dedicated to aligning employee needs with organisational goals.
Commenting on her appointment as the VP of HR for Pilgrim, Shreya Kejriwal said, "I am excited to spearhead Human Resources at Pilgrim, a dynamic force in the rapidly expanding beauty and personal care sector. As we navigate the path of growth, I am committed to implementing strategic HR practices that support our expansion, while championing a culture of inclusivity and excellence.”
Abhishek Misra is a seasoned leader with over 15 years of experience driving transformative data analytics initiatives. An alumnus of IIM Mumbai, he has spearheaded analytics programs in dynamic sectors, including D2C e-commerce and manufacturing, at esteemed organisations such as ITC and Ashok Leyland.
Abhishek's expertise in translating data into actionable insights positions Pilgrim to make informed decisions, ensuring an edge in today's business landscape. Enthusiastic about his role, Abhishek said, "I am truly honoured to spearhead Pilgrim's journey into data-driven excellence. In today's dynamic business landscape, the power of analytics is unparalleled. I am eager to leverage my expertise to not only ensure a competitive edge but also propel Pilgrim's growth and deliver exceptional value to our customers through actionable insights.”