Pilgrim onboards Vishakh Narendran as the Chief Business Officer and Ameya Gogate as SVP

With an aim of becoming a INR 1000 CR brand in the next 5 years, Pilgrim will be entering the offline market in this year. By December 2023, the brand expects 20% of its sales to come from offline channels. With this move, the brand plans to tap onto the extensive consumer base in tier 2 & 3 cities. Currently, 35% of Pilgrim's sales come from the top 10 metros and semi-metros, while the remaining 65% is generated from Tier 2 and 3 cities.