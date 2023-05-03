Pilgrim onboards Vishakh Narendran as the Chief Business Officer and Ameya Gogate as SVP

The brand aims to enter the offline market this year.
Pilgrim, one of India’s fastest growing D2C personal care brand, announced the appointment of two new members to their leadership team to accelerate their offline expansion plans. Vishakh Narendran (ex- Good Glam Group) has been hired as the chief business officer and Ameya Gogate as the senior vice president, finance and accounts. Pilgrim plans to extend its offline business strategy and strengthen its commitment of building an omni-channel experience for consumers through these strategic hires.
With an aim of becoming a INR 1000 CR brand in the next 5 years, Pilgrim will be entering the offline market in this year. By December 2023, the brand expects 20% of its sales to come from offline channels. With this move, the brand plans to tap onto the extensive consumer base in tier 2 & 3 cities. Currently, 35% of Pilgrim's sales come from the top 10 metros and semi-metros, while the remaining 65% is generated from Tier 2 and 3 cities.
Through this announcement, Pilgrim aims to provide a cohesive brand experience across all channels. To ensure consumer connection at all levels, Pilgrim is investing in both online and offline channels. By embracing an omni-channel approach, Pilgrim aims to create consistency in branding, messaging, and service across all channels, which is critical for customer satisfaction and loyalty.
On the appointment of the new hires Gagandeep Makker, co-founder, Pilgrim says, “We are delighted to welcome Vishakh and Ameya to our growing leadership team. 2023 will be a crucial year for us as we enter the world of offline retail. During this period, it is important to have partners who can positively contribute to the company's growth. Vishakh and Ameya's extensive expertise and leadership will be important in making our offline business approach a success.”
Vishakh Narendran, ex Senior Vice President, The Good Glamm Group, brings over 13 years of experience in building successful businesses across categories. His hands-on experience in building sales channels & category management across general trade, modern trade, marketplaces and distribution will help Pilgrim to enable their offline journey. A Mumbai University alumni, Vishakh completed his Masters from SP Jain School of Management. Ameya comes with over 11+ years of experience in Corporate Finance and is an alumni of SP Jain School of Global Management, Australia. Previously he was the Chief Financial Officer of a global graphite & high-tech products company listed on London Stock Exchange.