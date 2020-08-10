Pine Labs appoints Gayatri Rath as Chief Marketing & Communications Officer

Prior to joining Pine Labs, she led storytelling, branding and communications in India and Asia for several brands including Microsoft, GE Capital, and Oracle.
Pine Labs has appointed Gayatri Rath as chief marketing & communications officer. Gayatri will lead the brand, marketing and communications function as the company accelerates its growth in merchant commerce across India, Southeast Asia, and the Middle East.
Commenting on the appointment, B Amrish Rau, CEO, Pine Labs, said, “At Pine Labs, we continue to invest in industry-leading talent and build leadership depth. Gayatri’s years of experience in building local and global brands will be valuable as we take Pine Labs to more merchants and many other new audiences in Asia.”
Gayatri Rath, chief marketing & communications officer, Pine Labs, said, “I am excited to join Pine Labs at this time when they are gearing up for the next phase of growth. There will be challenges and opportunities in branding, marketing and communications as the organization expands its reach and relevance. I am really looking forward to an enriching and learning experience.”
Gayatri has 25 years of experience. Prior to joining Pine Labs, she led storytelling, branding and communications in India and Asia for several brands including Microsoft, GE Capital, and Oracle.