Pine Labs appoints Shalini Pillai as chief marketing officer

Fintech platform Pine Labs has appointed Shalini Pillai as its chief marketing officer. In this role, she will lead global marketing strategy, product marketing, marcom and brand positioning for the company.

Prior to joining Pine Labs, Pillai was marketing director for India and South Asia at Microsoft. She has also had stints at Google and has entrepreneurial experience across consumer apps, digital payments and enterprise ecosystems.

Commenting on the appointment, B. Amrish Rau, CEO, Pine Labs, said, “Shalini brings deep technology-led marketing experience across both B2C and B2B global big techs. Her long tenures in scaling digital products, building data-driven growth engines, and driving integrated brand and product marketing give her a full-stack perspective. This positions her strongly to lead the next phase of marketing transformation and growth for the Pine Labs group.”

“The next era of fintech is defined by integrated infrastructure that powers global commerce,” said Shalini Pillai, CMO, Pine Labs. “Sitting at the intersection of merchant relationships and sovereign-scale technology, Pine Labs provides the unified engine turning consumer intent into immediate execution. I am eager to drive our integrated market strategy, scaling Pine Labs’ footprint to deliver compounding commercial value on a global scale.”

The appointment comes as Pine Labs continues to integrate advanced AI capabilities across payment products and developer productivity tools, and recently announced a collaboration with OpenAI.