Pinkesh Dhimar joins Zeno Health as Brand and Communications Director

Zeno Health, an omni-channel platform for generic medicines, has recently recruited Pinkesh Dhimar as its new director for brand and communication.

Dhimar will be at the forefront of the branding and communications activities for the startup. He will be responsible for the branding guidelines, communications, public relations and social media outreach at the startup.

Commenting on his new role, Dhimar said, “A good brand moves the business, but a great brand goes beyond just helping the business. It transforms lives and creates a positive impact on society at scale. Zeno Health falls in this category and I feel truly blessed to have this rare opportunity. Together, we will build a brand that will help create a healthier and happier Bharat.”

Dhimar comes with rich experience in the marketing and branding sector. He has 12 years of experience working with consumer-tech brands catering to varied profiles across different categories. Some of these include working with companies such as CoinSwitch, Scripbox, Vedantu, Nestaway, ACT Fibernet and Hathway.