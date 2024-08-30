Pioneer appoints Aniket Kulkarni as managing director of Pioneer India

"I am deeply grateful for the trust and confidence placed in me by the Executive Leadership Team at Pioneer Corporation” said Aniket Kulkarni. “While India is one of the fastest growing automotive markets globally, it poses unique set of challenges to cater to the needs and preferences of the customers in India. One of my focus areas going forward will be to introduce new products and solutions addressing such requirements in the region. With Pioneer’s long-standing reputation for quality and innovation, I’m quite excited to take on this new role and work closely with the team to achieve greater success for Pioneer in India.”