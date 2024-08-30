Pioneer appoints Aniket Kulkarni as managing director of Pioneer India

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Kulkarni will report directly to Shiro Yahara, president and Group CEO, Pioneer Corporation, Japan.
Aniket Kulkarni, who joined Pioneer in December 2023, brings with him two decades of experience in automotive OEM commercial sales and business development. His extensive background includes leadership roles at Premium Sound Solutions, Harman, and Cerence, where he successfully led sales initiatives in the Indian market. Kulkarni succeeds Ken Takagi. Takagi will continue to play a vital role in supporting Kulkarni as they work together to propel Pioneer’s growth strategies forward.
"I am deeply grateful for the trust and confidence placed in me by the Executive Leadership Team at Pioneer Corporation” said Aniket Kulkarni. “While India is one of the fastest growing automotive markets globally, it poses unique set of challenges to cater to the needs and preferences of the customers in India. One of my focus areas going forward will be to introduce new products and solutions addressing such requirements in the region. With Pioneer’s long-standing reputation for quality and innovation, I’m quite excited to take on this new role and work closely with the team to achieve greater success for Pioneer in India.”
This executive appointment comes nearly a year after Pioneer announced the expansion of its R&D footprint in India, underscoring the company’s dedication to leveraging India’s market potential both domestically and globally.
With a rich history spanning 16 years in India, Pioneer India has consistently delivered innovative and compelling automotive solutions. The company collaborates closely with a wide network of Automotive Aftermarket Retailers, Distributors, OEM dealers, and Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs).
“We are thrilled to welcome Mr. Aniket Kulkarni into his new role at Pioneer India,” said Shiro Yahara, president and CEO of Pioneer Corporation. “We are confident that under Mr. Kulkarni’s leadership, Pioneer will significantly expand its reach across our existing aftermarket channels and strengthen our partnerships with automotive OEMs. With our newly established R&D team in India, we are poised to introduce innovative products tailored to the specific needs of the Indian market. The combination of Mr. Kulkarni’s experience in the global automotive and mobility industries, alongside Pioneer’s strong brand and manufacturing excellence, positions us to shape the future of mobility experiences.”
Pioneer’s renewed focus on the Indian automotive sector is expected to deliver cutting-edge solutions that meet the growing demands of consumers and industry partners alike.