Piramal Realty appoints Abhijeet Maheshwari as CEO

Piramal Realty, the real estate arm of the Piramal Group announces the appointment of Abhijeet Maheshwari as its chief executive officer (CEO). With an illustrious career spanning over 18 years, Abhijeet joins Piramal Realty from Tata Realty Infrastructure (TRIL) where he played a pivotal role in the company's growth and success.
A distinguished alumnus of the prestigious TAS leadership programme (batch of 2006), Abhijeet brings a wealth of experience across various facets of the real estate industry. His expertise spans the entire real estate spectrum encompassing business development, fundraising, approvals, design, sales, leasing, execution and delivery in residential, retail, and commercial sectors.
In his previous role as business head – West at TRIL, Abhijeet demonstrated exemplary leadership overseeing the P&L of the West region, where he was responsible for a wide range of residential, commercial, and retail projects across the region.
Abhijeet holds a B.E. Honours in Electronics from the National Institute of Technology, Jaipur and an MBA from the Faculty of Management Studies - Delhi. His appointment underscores Piramal Realty's commitment of delivering world-class real estate developments that enrich lives and foster community living.