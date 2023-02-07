Pizza Hut India appoints Aanandita Datta as Chief Marketing Officer

Aanandita Datta, chief marketing officer, Pizza Hut India added, “India is one of the most interesting markets in the world today, and our young demographic opens up brands to endless possibilities and experimentation. I have been following Pizza Hut’s trajectory in India and what the brand has achieved in the last three years, despite the pandemic, is commendable. With a focus on technology, expansion, disruptive products, value pricing and distinctive communication, I believe Pizza Hut is already on the right path. I am excited to work with the incredibly talented team here and continue to uphold our promise of Dil Khol Ke Delivering.”