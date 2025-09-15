Pizza Hut India elevates Manish Guptaa as chief marketing officer

Pizza Hut India, part of US-based Yum! Brands, has announced the appointment of Manish Guptaa as its new Chief Marketing Officer. Guptaa, who previously served as Chief Digital & Technology Officer, will take charge of strengthening Pizza Hut’s brand relevance and consumer connect in India’s fast-evolving QSR market.

Guptaa’s career spans over 20 years, with leadership roles at Domino’s (Jubilant FoodWorks), Karbonn Mobiles, Spice Mobiles, and Maruti Suzuki, giving him a wide perspective on consumer categories and fast-evolving markets. His tenure at Domino’s was marked by product innovation and large-scale campaigns, while at Pizza Hut he has been central to reshaping the brand’s digital playbook.

“Manish has been a driving force behind some of our most impactful digital innovations and campaigns. His deep understanding of consumer behavior, combined with his strategic and tech-forward mindset, makes him the ideal leader to steer our marketing strategy into its next phase of growth,” said Rohan Pewekar, Managing Director, Pizza Hut Indian Subcontinent.

Since joining Pizza Hut in 2019, Guptaa has played a pivotal role in embedding data-driven decision-making into the brand’s DNA. He spearheaded performance marketing, scaled digital commerce, and introduced tech-led innovations that reshaped Pizza Hut’s digital playbook.

On his new mandate, Guptaa said: “At the heart of our brand is craveability—the irresistible appeal that keeps consumers coming back. My focus will be on delivering iconic pizzas, bold flavors, and memorable brand experiences that resonate deeply with today’s consumers. We aim to strengthen Pizza Hut as a modern, digital-first brand through data-driven storytelling and agile marketing strategies.”

With over 20 years of experience across QSR, auto, and consumer technology, Guptaa brings a blend of strategic vision and consumer insight. Beyond the boardroom, he is also passionate about mentoring young talent and contributing to industry forums.

The appointment comes as Pizza Hut sharpens its “back-to-core” strategy, focusing on value, innovation, and cultural resonance to stay ahead in India’s highly competitive QSR landscape.