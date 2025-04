Pizza Hut has elevated Nisha Chaudhary to associate director of marketing communication. Prior to this role, Chaudhary was working as head of communications for the past two years in the organisation.

She took to LinkedIn to announce the same.

Chaudhary comes with over a decade of experience in PR and marketing communications. Throughout her career, she has worked with organisations such as Condé Nast India, ScoopWhoop Media, and Dentsu Webchutney.