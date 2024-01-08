Pladis India appoints Pawan Jagnik as head of marketing

Pawan will work to scale up the business of McVitie’s in India.
Pladis India has announced the joining of Pawan Jagnik as head of marketing, effective from January 2, 2024. He will be reporting to Ritesh Gauba, GM India and will be leading the marketing function.
Pladis is the parent company of known brands including McVitie’s, Godiva, Jacob’s, Carr’s and Ulker.
Pawan is joining the company from Britannia Industries, where he dedicated over six years to managing both biscuit and cake formats. His earlier stints have been with CavinKare and Cargill India.
He has completed his management studies from IIM Kozhikode and engineering studies from DY Patil College of Engineering (Pune University).
Ritesh Gauba, general manager India, Pladis, said that he is looking forward to Pawan taking charge of the marketing function, with rich experience in the category.