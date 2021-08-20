Planet Marathi on boards Arun Tyagi to drive its Investor relationships

In the past, Arun has led the teams at BCCL, Jagran Prakashan , Amar Ujala, WPP (Group M India), and Reliance ADA group. He has done extensive work in the areas of Advertising, Media Planning & Buying, Film Marketing & Distribution, Digital & New Media, and Digital Cinema. Arun's last assignment as Group head - Media, Reliance ADA group while paralley also heading Big Cinemas as Business Head he has carved himself a niche in the media fraternity. Arun has given a strong lineup of entertaining films as a co-producer. Enemmy, Jal, Charlie Ke Chakkar Mein, The Silence, The Playboy Mr. Sahani (short film) and Virginity on Sale (short film) are some of his best works. The film Jal even won the National award in 2014 in the Best Effects category and was also selected in the competitive section of Busan International Film Festival and IFFI- Goa. It was also in the race for Oscar 2014 for Best Music Background Score. Its screenplay has been selected for the Oscar library.