Planet Marathi OTT appoints Abhijit Panse as director of content

Planet Marathi OTT has announced the appointment of filmmaker Abhijit Panse as director of content. In his new role, Panse will spearhead content identification, curation, and acquisition for the platform, while also overseeing a dedicated team tasked with pitching, producing, researching, and developing creative content. With a focus on establishing strategic direction and advancing long-term content objectives, Panse brings his extensive experience and creative vision to Planet Marathi OTT.
Abhijit Panse boasts a versatile portfolio encompassing directorial, writing, producing, and acting credits. Renowned for his contributions to films such as "RaanBaazaar" (2022), "Rege" (2014), and "Thackeray" (2019), Panse's multifaceted talents have earned him widespread acclaim within the industry.
Talking about the appointment, Abhijit Panse commented, “ I have worked closely with Planet Marathi OTT for various projects and I am impressed by the sheer voracity of the team to change the game for Marathi content on the digital space. With me coming on board, I am excited to play a pivotal role in the content strategy and give more gems the right kind of push and a platform to showcase their brilliance”.
Akshay Bardapurkar, founder, Planet Marathi OTT shared “We have had a fabulous working relationship with Abhijit Panse. He has a keen creative eye and the right aptitude to lead Planet Marathi OTT’s content journey. We are thrilled to have him on board and welcome him officially as a part of our family”.