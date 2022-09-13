Planet Marathi OTT appoints Shailesh Amonkar and Darshan Gangakhedkar as Strategic Advisors

To develop exemplary capabilities, the focus is on appointing effective mentors who will steer and back pivotal decisions with their in-depth insight and command developed through years of market experience. With three decades of core experience in revenue generation and brand building, Shailesh Amonkar considers himself both a marketing and sales person at heart. Having worked with media conglomerates like The Times Of India Group and Sakal Media Group, Amonkar has also worked in new media and new product development. His specialities include building and monetisation of audiences and communities. Amonkar is an entrepreneur who runs Kemistry Media Solutions, a media consulting firm. Commenting on his appointment, he said “Planet Marathi OTT has surpassed expectations with its spectacular performance and ingenious ideas in concept and marketing. It will be an honour to guide as well as learn from these great minds both fresh and experienced, all of whom are brimming with ideas for the firm”