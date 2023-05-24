PlayerzPot elevates Mihir Sanchala as CTO

Sunil Yadav, CEO, PlayerzPot said, "Mihir's continuous contributions to the technology department have made him an invaluable asset, and we are delighted to promote him as our CTO. His profound technical expertise and skills have been instrumental in shaping our platform into a responsible super gaming app, offering a diverse range of games with a strong emphasis on safety and security features. With Mihir assuming the role of CTO, we have full confidence that he will play a pivotal role in strengthening our tech. We will further enhance our platform to realize our company's core requirement of building a robust tech, addressing the ever-changing technological landscape. Under his leadership, PlayerzPot will persistently innovate and provide unparalleled experiences to our users in coming years and also venture in unexplored territories of gaming technology.’’