Plum appoints Abhishek Agrawal as Chief Business Officer

With over 150 SKUs across skincare, haircare, makeup, bath & body as well male care (through brand PHY), Plum has steadily built its customer base on both online and offline platforms. In addition to being among the top new-age beauty brands online, the brand also now reaches over 225 towns and cities in India, through 850+ assisted outlets, and over 10,000 unassisted outlets - growing month-on-month. It is also one of the few new-age beauty brands to have crossed an annualized revenue run rate of Rs. 200 crores. Recently, the company also announced the opening of its first ever exclusive offline store in Mumbai.