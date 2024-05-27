Plum appoints Priya Sunil as new chief human resources officer

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Priya was previously working with The/Nudge Institute, an Indian non-profit action institute.
Plum, an insurtech company, announces the appointment of Priya Sunil as the new chief human resources officer (CHRO). With a Master’s degree in Applied Social Psychology and seventeen years of extensive experience in talent management and organisational development, Priya brings a wealth of expertise to Plum.
"Today, companies distinguish themselves through their culture and talent density. By welcoming Priya to the Plum team, we aim to cultivate an environment that fuels high-quality growth and instils a strong sense of mission and purpose—delivering the highest quality insurance and healthcare to people," stated Abhishek Poddar, co-founder and CEO of Plum. "Her expertise in fostering an empowering and inclusive workplace culture will be invaluable as we continue to grow and innovate."
As a customer of Plum for the past two years, Priya has witnessed first-hand how Plum’s product has evolved to meet the dynamic needs of employees in organisations. She has been particularly impressed with the human-centered customer service that Plum delivers to its partner organisations.
"This role gives me the opportunity to build on Plum’s ideology and spearhead a function that enables the company to be a place where talent thrives and flourishes. My vision for Plum is to be the destination for top talent, an organisation that stands for innovation in people practices, where employees feel valued, inspired, and are able to realise their fullest potential," Priya added.
Priya is committed to building a diverse and inclusive workplace where different perspectives are welcomed and every manager is invested in the growth of their team. She aims to create a culture where continuous learning and growth are paramount, empowering employees to bring their truest selves to work while contributing significantly to the organisation’s success.