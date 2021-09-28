Plum appoints Shivani Behl as CMO and Gaurav Sarda as Chief Financial Officer

On the new appointments, Shankar Prasad, CEO & Founder Plum said, “We are thrilled to welcome Shivani and Gaurav to our core leadership team as we embark on our next phase of growth. Both of them bring a wealth of experience and best practices from leading companies. Their values, skills, and expertise will complement the functional strength of our current top leadership team comprising CD Prabhakar (CBO, Retail) and Girish Kulkarni (Head of SCM & Technology). Together, we look forward to shaping the company into something we all can be proud of.”