PMG India names Dhruv Jugran as Managing Director

PMG India, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Hakuhodo Inc., recently announced it has elevated Dhruv Jugran to managing director, marking a pivotal leadership transition for the agency as it accelerates its journey toward becoming India’s foremost integrated brand experience partner. The move also coincides with PMG India completing 18 years of operations in the country.

With over 20 years of experience spanning strategic marketing, experiential innovation, and brand transformation, Jugran is a growth leader who has consistently redefined how brands connect with consumers.

His career includes working with Ogilvy, Hansa Vision (RK Swamy BBDO), Candid Marketing, and PR Works, where he delivered award-winning solutions for marquee brands across FMCG, automotive, telecom, mobile technology, fashion, and lifestyle.

Joining PMG India over a decade ago, he has been the architect of the agency’s transformation from a traditional activation player into a future-ready, tech-enabled, and culturally attuned marketing powerhouse. Under his leadership, PMG India has achieved fivefold revenue growth, expanded its service portfolio, and strengthened its position as a strategic partner for some of the country’s most ambitious brands.

Speaking on this important leadership appointment, Prashant Kaul, Managing Director – South Asia, said, “Dhruv’s appointment as Managing Director, India, is a recognition of his exceptional leadership skills. His ability to remain calm under pressure, his aptitude to balance creative excellence with commercial impact, while championing sustainability and inclusivity, makes him the ideal leader to guide PMG India through its next phase of growth.”

On his new role, Dhruv Jugran, Managing Director, PMG India said, “At PMG India, we've always stood for purpose-driven creativity. As we begin this new chapter, we are committed to delivering unparalleled excellence and quality, creating significant impact for clients across multiple industries. By leveraging the full power of our PMG & Hakuhodo network, we build marketing ecosystems that are insight-led, technology-enabled, and deeply human in their impact. I am proud to lead a team that is redefining Integrated marketing and setting a new benchmark for what's possible for both Indian and global brands.”

With this leadership change, PMG India continues its commitment to innovation, cultural relevance, and business growth. With Jugran at the helm, the agency is poised to set new benchmarks in integrated brand experiences that inspire, engage, and deliver measurable results.