PNB Housing Finance appoints Ajai Kumar Shukla as managing director & CEO

PNB Housing Finance has appointed Ajai Kumar Shukla as its managing director and chief executive officer, effective December 18, 2025, for a term of five years. The appointment was approved by the board following recommendations from the Nomination and Remuneration Committee and receipt of required regulatory approvals.

Shukla brings over three decades of experience in housing and mortgage lending. Prior to joining PNB Housing Finance, he spent 16 years at Tata Capital Housing Finance, where he held senior leadership responsibilities across business growth, credit, risk management, valuation, digital transformation and affordable housing finance. Earlier in his career, he was associated with ICICI Bank and LIC Housing Finance.

Shri. D. Surendran, chairperson, non-executive nominee director, PNB Housing Finance, said: “On behalf of the Board, I am pleased to welcome Ajai Kumar Shukla as the managing director & chief executive officer of PNB Housing Finance. His deep domain expertise, strong leadership credentials, and proven track record across housing finance and mortgage lending will be instrumental as the Company enters its next phase of growth. We are confident that under his leadership, the Company will continue to strengthen its franchise, enhance customer trust, and deliver sustainable value to all stakeholders.”

Commenting on his appointment, Ajai Kumar Shukla said: “PNB Housing Finance has established itself as a leading, trusted, and admired organisation with a strong legacy in the housing finance sector. I am honoured and excited to join the company as MD & CEO at a pivotal time as we align with the growth aspirations of the country. I look forward to working together with the respected Board, able senior leadership and a team of highly skilled employees as we enter a dynamic new chapter of purpose and progress. We will continue to drive operational excellence, strengthen customer trust and position PNB Housing Finance as a benchmark for innovation and inclusive growth in the industry.”

Shukla holds a postgraduate degree in Finance from CSJM University, Kanpur, and a Bachelor of Science degree from Kanpur University.