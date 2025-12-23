PNB Housing Finance appoints Mukesh Agarwal as chief sales officer – retail

PNB Housing Finance has announced the appointment of Mukesh Agarwal as its chief sales officer – retail. The appointment has been made following the company’s leadership and governance processes.

In his role, Agarwal will oversee the retail sales strategy and focus on strengthening the company’s distribution network across key markets, as part of its ongoing focus on the housing finance segment.

Agarwal has over 21 years of experience across credit, underwriting, policy formulation and sales leadership in the financial services sector. He is a chartered accountant and has been associated with PNB Housing Finance for more than 13 years.

During his tenure at the company, he has held multiple leadership roles including senior manager – underwriting, national head – credit and policy (affordable business), national credit manager – prime, zonal credit manager and regional credit manager.

Prior to joining PNB Housing Finance, Agarwal worked with Standard Chartered Bank, ICICI Bank and IndusInd Bank, where his responsibilities included credit initiation, regional credit management and audit.