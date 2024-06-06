PNB MetLife India Insurance announces Sameer Bansal as its new MD and CEO

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
He succeeds Ashish Srivastava, who has been appointed as MD for MetLife Inc.’s Global Shared Services team in India.
PNB MetLife India Insurance Co. announces the appointment of Sameer Bansal as managing director and chief executive officer, effective July 1, 2024, subject to the necessary regulatory approvals.
Sameer has over 25 years of experience in financial services, including extensive and successful experience in leading distribution through Bancassurance, Agency, Digital, Employee Benefits and Direct marketing business models. He joined PNB MetLife in 2007 and is currently chief distribution officer and a member of the leadership team.
“We are very pleased to support the appointment of Sameer Bansal to lead our joint venture company,” commented Lyndon Oliver, chairman of the board, “He is a skilled and seasoned leader whose deep knowledge of the industry and our business will ensure the continued growth of PNB MetLife.”
Sameer will lead the business growth of a key market for MetLife with 149 branches in over 18,600 locations through bank partnerships with one of the bancassurance networks in India.
“I am honoured to take on this role. We are in a fast changing and competitive market place with significant opportunities and I am very excited to lead our company as we deliver on our Circle of Life promise to our customers, and live our purpose: Milkar Life Aage Badhaein, for all our stakeholders,” said Sameer Bansal.