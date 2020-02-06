Pocket Aces appoints Vidyuth Bhandary as VP, content production & design

Vidyuth has spent over two decades in the content ecosystem with stints in the OTT, Television Broadcasting, Television Production, Radio and Advertising sectors. He has worked at leading media conglomerates like Star India, The Times Group, Fremantlemedia Asia, Turner International India and Reliance Entertainment, among others. Prior to joining Pocket Aces, Vidyuth was heading Business Operations and Commercials at MX Player. At Pocket Aces, Vidyuth will be responsible for overseeing production and post production (script-to-screen) of all video content across the company’s short form and long form verticals. He will oversee a diverse set of teams which will include in-house producers, editors, cinematographers, sound designers, and graphic designers.