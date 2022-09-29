Pocket Aces elevates Kartik Krishnan to Dice Media’s Head of Development

Commenting on his new position, Kartik Krishnan shared "For a healthy, creative ecosystem, it is imperative that more people with content creation/ storytelling backgrounds are elevated to positions where they can have a greater impact and positively contribute to our rich storytelling culture. While growing up, remember how our parents had to narrate an anecdote or a yarn to make us finish our meals? Tirelessly answering our persistent "फिर क्या हुआ?" questions. Satiating that curiosity and appetite for story consumption is very exciting and humbling at the same time; I cannot thank the senior leadership at Pocket Aces and the Dice team enough, for entrusting me with this responsibility. Let's make great stories!”